Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, July 13th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

STVN stock opened at €15.68 ($16.86) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €13.35 ($14.35) and a 12-month high of €29.18 ($31.38). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.36.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). The business had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

STVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.44 ($26.28).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Stevanato Group by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 784,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 364,115 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,007 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Stevanato Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stevanato Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stevanato Group by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 151,235 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.