Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 52,686 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 646,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,686 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $94,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $119.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.29 and a 200-day moving average of $132.35. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

