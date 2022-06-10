Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,362 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Autodesk worth $87,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Autodesk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.35.

ADSK opened at $195.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 88.66 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.90 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

