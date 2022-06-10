Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 68,725 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,725 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Blackstone worth $116,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $113.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.59 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $1,546,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 619,650 shares worth $35,399,512. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

