Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.48% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $103,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.68.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $166.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.28 and a 200 day moving average of $189.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

