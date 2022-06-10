Stifel Financial Corp Sells 17,479 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,716 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 17,479 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of American Express worth $74,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

AXP stock opened at $160.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.54 and a 200-day moving average of $173.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

