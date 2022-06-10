Stifel Nicolaus Trims Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Target Price to $450.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

COO has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $432.89.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO stock opened at $337.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $309.43 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.