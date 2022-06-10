StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ball (NYSE:BLL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Ball from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Ball from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ball from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Get Ball alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ball has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ball by 332.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 97,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 74,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,134 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ball by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 766,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,943,000 after purchasing an additional 81,498 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 417,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,542,000 after purchasing an additional 42,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.