StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Celsion in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,110.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 719,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celsion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Celsion by 435.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

