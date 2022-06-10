StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESSA Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $16.71 on Monday. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $175.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

