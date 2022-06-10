StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Savings Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $174.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.79.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 15.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

In other news, Director Frank Czeschin acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $74,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

