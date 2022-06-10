StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITB opened at $1.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $113.15 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile (Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.