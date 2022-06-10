StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LITB opened at $1.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $113.15 million for the quarter.
LightInTheBox Company Profile (Get Rating)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
