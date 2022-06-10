StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NBRV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $138.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.07% and a negative net margin of 137.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 253,415 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

