StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NBRV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $138.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 253,415 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
