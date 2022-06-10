StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CTHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.40.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neal I. Goldman acquired 40,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $54,803.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,080,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

