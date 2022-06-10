StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatronics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.13.

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69,700.00 and a beta of -0.02. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Dynatronics had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 19.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

