StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Aegis reduced their target price on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.81 on Monday. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the third quarter worth $38,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the first quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MediWound during the third quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediWound (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

