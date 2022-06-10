StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 206.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 336,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

