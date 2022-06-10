StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $25.46 on Monday. Timberland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

In related news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,601.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 14,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

