StockNews.com Upgrades Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HMLP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $9.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.35.

NYSE HMLP opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $302.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.56. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.72% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 185,632 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 427,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 161,461 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

