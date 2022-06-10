Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Receives GBX 366 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 366 ($4.59).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KETL shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 360 ($4.51) to GBX 310 ($3.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 375 ($4.70) to GBX 300 ($3.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Strix Group alerts:

LON KETL opened at GBX 179.71 ($2.25) on Tuesday. Strix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 179.71 ($2.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 390 ($4.89). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 199.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 241.74. The company has a market capitalization of £372.72 million and a PE ratio of 18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

In other Strix Group news, insider Richard Sells purchased 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £19,985.88 ($25,044.96). Also, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland purchased 11,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £24,906.50 ($31,211.15).

Strix Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.