Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.75

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 119241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after buying an additional 789,643 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 89.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 33.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,047,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 265,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

