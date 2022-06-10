Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $1.06 on Monday. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $104.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%. The company had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

