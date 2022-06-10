Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $1.06 on Monday. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $104.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%. The company had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter.
About Summit Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.