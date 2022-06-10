Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.33

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 401218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Several brokerages have commented on SNDL. Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $0.60 to $0.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 5.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sundial Growers by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.