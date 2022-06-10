Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.33

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 401218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Several brokerages have commented on SNDL. Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $0.60 to $0.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 5.15.
Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.
