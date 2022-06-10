Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of SDPI stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.72. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.05.
About Superior Drilling Products (Get Rating)
