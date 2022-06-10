Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SUPGF opened at $0.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.94.
About Superior Gold (Get Rating)
