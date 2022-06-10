Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUPGF opened at $0.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.94.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

About Superior Gold (Get Rating)

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.