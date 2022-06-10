SVB Leerink Boosts Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $159.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $155.00 to $159.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.67.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of SGEN opened at $141.75 on Monday. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.60. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,017,157.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,364.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,457 shares of company stock worth $7,335,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Seagen by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.