Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $242,318.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Swingby

Swingby is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 695,318,079 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

