Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ) Senior Officer Sells C$33,600.00 in Stock

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Elder sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$33,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,000.

On Monday, March 21st, David Elder sold 4,100 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.42, for a total value of C$42,722.00.

Shares of Sylogist stock traded up C$0.34 on Friday, hitting C$15.33. 16,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,589. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sylogist Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$7.41 and a 52 week high of C$16.00. The company has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a PE ratio of 35.82.

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Sylogist from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

