Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,104 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $69.14 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $65.84 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.48.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

