Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 5,357 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Masco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Masco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 3,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

