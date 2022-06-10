Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,828 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3,748.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 64,221 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,376 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $187.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

