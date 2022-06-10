Synovus Financial Corp Buys 291 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Settian Capital LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,910,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10,014.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,847,000 after buying an additional 163,832 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $18,916,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $166.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $164.96 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $84,455.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,708.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,147 shares of company stock valued at $31,852,093. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.