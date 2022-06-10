Synovus Financial Corp Buys 3,225 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in SAP by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $96.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.59. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $92.94 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SAP from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

