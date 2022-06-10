Synovus Financial Corp Buys 3,335 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of SCHO opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $51.31.

