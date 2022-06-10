Synovus Financial Corp Buys 590 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after acquiring an additional 529,974 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after buying an additional 441,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,301,000 after buying an additional 159,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,432 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $166.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.67 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

