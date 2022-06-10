Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.58 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS opened at $71.44 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $85.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

