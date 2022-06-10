Synovus Financial Corp Has $5.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 368.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,622 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 31,848 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,137,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 251,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 61,050 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,871,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000.

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.09 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

