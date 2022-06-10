Synovus Financial Corp Has $5.33 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 107,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $101.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.18. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.99 and a 1 year high of $118.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.