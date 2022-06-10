Synovus Financial Corp Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,383,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $58,800,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,417,000 after purchasing an additional 315,174 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 200,125 shares during the period.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

