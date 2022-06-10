Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 23,925 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $66.63 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.94.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.