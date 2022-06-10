Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.95 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

