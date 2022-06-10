Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives GBX 548.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 548.13 ($6.87).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYNT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Synthomer from GBX 750 ($9.40) to GBX 575 ($7.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.39) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.76) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Synthomer news, insider Holly Van Deursen bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of £27,720 ($34,736.84). Also, insider Steve Bennett purchased 6,314 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,510.26 ($24,448.95).

SYNT stock traded down GBX 14.20 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 280.80 ($3.52). 538,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,050. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 300.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 339.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 5.92. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 241.80 ($3.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 570.50 ($7.15).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

