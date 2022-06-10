Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.53 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysmex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sysmex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of SSMXY stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. Sysmex has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

