Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities dropped their target price on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of NNN opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.61.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

