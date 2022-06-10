Systematic Financial Management LP Has $734,000 Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,017,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,777,000 after buying an additional 457,934 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,673,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 621,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,909,000 after buying an additional 317,220 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 525,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,405,000 after buying an additional 254,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 337,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after buying an additional 180,051 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.40.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $86.55 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.78.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

