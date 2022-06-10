Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,990,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,225,000 after buying an additional 746,724 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,719,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,947,000 after buying an additional 272,122 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,391,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,808,000 after buying an additional 198,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,199,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 274,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,555,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRH opened at $10.39 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

