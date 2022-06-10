Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Trading Down 0.4%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55.
About Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Table Trac (TBTC)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.