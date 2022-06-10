Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Trading Down 0.4%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55.

About Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

