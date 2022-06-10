TABOO TOKEN Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.10 Million (TABOO)

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, TABOO TOKEN has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. TABOO TOKEN has a total market cap of $19.10 million and $620,982.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TABOO TOKEN coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00333681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.81 or 0.00446911 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 197.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00026593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About TABOO TOKEN

TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2

