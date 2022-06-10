Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TAIT stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.34%. This is an increase from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

