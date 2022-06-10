TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.50

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 1604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Separately, HSBC cut their price target on TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get TDCX alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at $2,865,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at $4,663,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000.

About TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.